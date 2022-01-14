Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.38

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 3922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

TBLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,746,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,287,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

