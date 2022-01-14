Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $657.85 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $657.85 million and $32.90 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00324237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000894 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 631,158,124 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

