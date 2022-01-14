Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.21. 24,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,938. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

