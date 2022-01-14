SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.75-15.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.58 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.80-11.20 EPS.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.30. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.88.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

