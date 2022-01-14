SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $165.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

SNX stock opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

