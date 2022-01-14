Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $873.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.57. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.