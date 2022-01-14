Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) were up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 5,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 599,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson bought 18,800 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras bought 10,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

