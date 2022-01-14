Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.30

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 27908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

SSREY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.