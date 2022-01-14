Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Vontier worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE VNT opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.