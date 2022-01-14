Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Power Integrations worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Power Integrations by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Power Integrations stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

