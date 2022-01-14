Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $125.08 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average of $119.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

