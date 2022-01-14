Swiss National Bank Has $11.97 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of nVent Electric worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in nVent Electric by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

NVT opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

