Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of United States Steel worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,170,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 625,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 582,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

