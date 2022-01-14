Swiss National Bank Buys 37,700 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Graphic Packaging worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after buying an additional 1,549,788 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,345,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,011,000 after purchasing an additional 359,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,995 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

