Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,386,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.97 and a 200 day moving average of $239.06. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

