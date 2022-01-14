Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Danske raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.