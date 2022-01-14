Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

STRO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,655. The stock has a market cap of $464.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 518,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 274,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 210,078 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

