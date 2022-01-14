Susquehanna Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Neutral

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Adyen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,402.50.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $21.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. Adyen has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

