SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $7.05 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $896.77 million and $273.24 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $7.05 or 0.00016302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,466,935 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

