Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jan 14th, 2022

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUWN opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sunwin Stevia International had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

