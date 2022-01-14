Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUWN opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sunwin Stevia International had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

