Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

