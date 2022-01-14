Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

