Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.
About Suncorp Group
