Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,460 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $87,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 102,788 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.08. 14,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,677. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

