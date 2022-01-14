Sumokoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $321,084.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $321,084.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.22 or 0.00520392 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 47,794,572 coins and its circulating supply is 41,094,572 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.