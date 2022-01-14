Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,000 shares, an increase of 431.4% from the December 15th total of 136,800 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 966,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Stryve Foods news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe A. Oblas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $112,500. 50.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.