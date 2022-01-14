StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 1,020.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,999,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SFOR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,008. StrikeForce Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile
