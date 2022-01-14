StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 1,020.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,999,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SFOR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,008. StrikeForce Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

