StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 1,020.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,999,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SFOR stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,008. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.