StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. StoneCo has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

