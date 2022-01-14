Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,828 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the typical volume of 367 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Stolper Co bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

