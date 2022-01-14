Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $16.68 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $215.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,254,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

