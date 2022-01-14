STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $9,154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

