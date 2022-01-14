STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Head to Head Comparison

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 4.33 $1.11 billion $1.97 24.71 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconductor. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 14.73% 21.30% 12.25% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for STMicroelectronics and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 5 8 0 2.62 Dialog Semiconductor 0 6 1 0 2.14

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.71%. Given STMicroelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Dialog Semiconductor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

