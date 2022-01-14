Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to C$1.10

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, boosted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

