Steven Kenneth Hudson Buys 63,200 Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.66. The company had a trading volume of 444,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,539. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.97. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

ECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.36.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

