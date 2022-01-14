State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $3.00 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.44. 1,977,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

