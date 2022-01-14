State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $14,729,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 127.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 44,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $196.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

