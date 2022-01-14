State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,897 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Oshkosh by 266.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $122.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

