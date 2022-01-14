State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,231 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,410,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of SMAR opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,043 shares of company stock worth $19,227,844. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

