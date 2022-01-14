State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,202 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Travel + Leisure worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

