State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Perrigo worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,047,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 556,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,208,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after buying an additional 1,343,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

