State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 62,600 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,035,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,155,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,656,066 shares of company stock worth $56,402,165. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

NYSE:AMC opened at $20.66 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

