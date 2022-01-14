State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.63. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

