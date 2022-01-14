Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $39,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.08.

NYSE:SWK opened at $195.42 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $168.77 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

