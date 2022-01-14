StableXSwap (STAX) Tops One Day Volume of $23.00

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003631 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $21.19 million and $23.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,815.58 or 1.00092122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00089566 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00032685 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.25 or 0.00750991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

