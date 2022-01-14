Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MNTS opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Stable Road Acquisition has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stable Road Acquisition will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stable Road Acquisition news, President Fred G. Kennedy III sold 76,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $580,870.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Dawn A. Harms sold 28,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $219,054.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

