Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLUY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 1,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

