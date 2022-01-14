SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSEZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

