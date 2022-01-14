SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
About SSE
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
