SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. 60,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

