SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) PT Raised to $13.50 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday.
Shares of SRAX stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 38.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
