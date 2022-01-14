SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) PT Raised to $13.50 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SRAX will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 38.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

