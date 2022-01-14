Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.34% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.
Shares of Square stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.02.
In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
