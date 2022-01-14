Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

Shares of Square stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.02.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

